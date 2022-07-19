Watch CBS News
Local News

Multiple late-night shootings ring out across Pittsburgh

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Multiple late-night shootings ring out across Pittsburgh
Multiple late-night shootings ring out across Pittsburgh 01:04

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two overnight shootings are under investigation in McKees Rocks.

A 39-year-old man has died following and shooting and car crash on Island Avenue, Allegheny County police said.

Investigators said the shots rang out just after 2 a.m. When officers got to the scene in the 1100 block of Island Avenue, they found multiple shell casings.

Shortly after, police said they got a call for the crash down the road in the 1400 block of Island Avenue. There, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital but died.

Before the shooting, police said the victim was sitting in the parked vehicle with three other adults. He took off after the shots rang out and eventually crashed into a pole.

Police said they have no suspects or a motive at this time.

Police said they also received a call about a vehicle crash near the former Mary Anne's Breakfast and Lunch. First responders found a man suffering from a gunshot wound there.

Detectives were at the scene, collecting evidence to determine how this all unfolded.

Anyone with information on the shootings is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Briana Smith
Briana Smith - KDKA

Briana Smith joined KDKA in March 2021 as a morning reporter and weekend morning anchor. If Briana isn't reporting in the field or behind the desk, you can find her volunteering, exercising, traveling, or spending time with family and friends.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 6:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.