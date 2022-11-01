Man arrested in Mt. Oliver stabbing

MT. OLIVER, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing charges after a stabbing in Mt. Oliver on Friday.

The 28-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was eventually released, police said. He was found on Margaret Street with multiple wounds after police got a call for a stabbing around 4 a.m.

(Photo: KDKA)

The investigation led Allegheny County homicide detectives to 28-year-old Derrickus Poston. A warrant was issued for his arrest Tuesday morning and he turned himself in to police.

Poston was charged with aggravated assault and simple assault. He's in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Police did not release a motive for the stabbing.