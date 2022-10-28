Man in critical condition after stabbing in Mt. Oliver

Watch CBS News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after an early morning stabbing in Mt. Oliver.

According to information provided by Allegheny County Police, just after 4 a.m., they were called to the 100 block of Margaret Street. 

Once on the scene, they found a man who had been stabbed. 

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Allegheny County Police Homicide Detectives are investigating. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

October 28, 2022

