Hundreds of people celebrate Earth Day at annual Mount Lebanon celebration

Hundreds of people celebrated Earth Day on Sunday at the Mount Lebanon Earth Day Celebration.

This is the 17th year volunteers with the group Lebo Green have put on the event in Mt. Lebanon's Main Park. More than 60 vendors shared ideas and information on how to live a sustainable lifestyle.

Lebo Green leader Shayna Bodi says they find every year that more people are aware of the problems and are doing more to make a difference.

"We find every year, people are doing more," Bodi says. "We have more businesses. More people are coming out. We have more vendors, more exciting stories, more initiatives coming out of the businesses. People really are engaged and want to do better year upon year."

Speakers and businesses at the Mt. Lebanon Earth Day Celebration shared information about solar and energy efficient products, environmentally friendly gardening and recycling everything from trash to clothing.

Lebo Green organizers say everyone can help in big and small ways, and the event shared resources and information to do that. In addition, Mt. Lebanon's Earth Day Celebration strives to be a "zero fossil" and "zero waste" event with many efforts for recycling and sustainability. You can learn more about Lebo Green's work and events on their website.