Motorcyclist killed in Neshannock Township crash
NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A motorcyclist was killed after a crash in Lawrence County on Monday.
Police said 62-year-old Dale Hunter of New Castle was driving a motorcycle on Mitchell Road at Meadowview Boulevard in Neshannock Township when he crashed with a vehicle shortly around 7 p.m.
Investigators said Hunter was thrown from his motorcycle and died at the scene.
A 71-year-old woman was also involved in the crash, bt didn't say if she suffered any injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
