Motorcyclist killed in Neshannock Township crash

/ CBS Pittsburgh

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A motorcyclist was killed after a crash in Lawrence County on Monday. 

Police said 62-year-old Dale Hunter of New Castle was driving a motorcycle on Mitchell Road at Meadowview Boulevard in Neshannock Township when he crashed with a vehicle shortly around 7 p.m. 

Investigators said Hunter was thrown from his motorcycle and died at the scene. 

A 71-year-old woman was also involved in the crash, bt didn't say if she suffered any injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing, police said. 

First published on September 19, 2023 / 2:40 PM

