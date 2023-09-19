Motorcyclist killed in Neshannock Township crash

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- A motorcyclist was killed after a crash in Lawrence County on Monday.

Police said 62-year-old Dale Hunter of New Castle was driving a motorcycle on Mitchell Road at Meadowview Boulevard in Neshannock Township when he crashed with a vehicle shortly around 7 p.m.

Investigators said Hunter was thrown from his motorcycle and died at the scene.

A 71-year-old woman was also involved in the crash, bt didn't say if she suffered any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.