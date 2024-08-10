Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A motorcyclist had to be taken into surgery after a crash in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood on Friday night.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 9:45 p.m., police, fire, and EMS were called to Glass Run Road at Baldwin Road for a reported crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle.

Once on the scene, they found the operator of the motorcycle on the road with significant injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and immediately into surgery.

He remains in critical condition.

It's believed the driver of the vehicle ran a red light while under the influence. They were uninjured and remained at the scene.

Charges are expected.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest.