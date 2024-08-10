Watch CBS News
Local News

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man in critical condition following motorcycle crash
Man in critical condition following motorcycle crash 00:23

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A motorcyclist had to be taken into surgery after a crash in Pittsburgh's Hays neighborhood on Friday night. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, around 9:45 p.m., police, fire, and EMS were called to Glass Run Road at Baldwin Road for a reported crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle. 

Once on the scene, they found the operator of the motorcycle on the road with significant injuries. He was taken to hospital in critical condition and immediately into surgery. 

He remains in critical condition. 

It's believed the driver of the vehicle ran a red light while under the influence. They were uninjured and remained at the scene. 

Charges are expected. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA.com for the latest. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.