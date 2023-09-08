Mother charged after 5-year-old daughter died from methadone toxicity
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Springdale mother has been charged in the death of her five-year-old daughter earlier this year.
Diem McMunn-Gereshenski died in June after being found unresponsive in a Springdale home.
Toxicology reports now show that she died from methadone toxicity.
Samantha McMunn says she's in recovery and takes a daily dose of methone.
She also told police that it's possible the girl got into the medication when she left the room for a moment.
Police say the level of methadone in the girl's blood is consistent with an adult maintenance dose.
There's now a warrant out for McMunn's arrest on charges of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children.
