5-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in Springdale

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after the death of a 5-year-old girl in Springdale.

Allegheny County police said Tuesday that officials were notified of an unresponsive 5-year-old girl around 9 a.m. on Duquesne Court. Police said the child was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office will determine cause and manner of death.

No other information was released.