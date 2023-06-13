5-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in Springdale
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An investigation is underway after the death of a 5-year-old girl in Springdale.
Allegheny County police said Tuesday that officials were notified of an unresponsive 5-year-old girl around 9 a.m. on Duquesne Court. Police said the child was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office will determine cause and manner of death.
No other information was released.
