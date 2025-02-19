These were the most popular names for babies born at Allegheny Health Network in 2024

Allegheny Health Network released a list of the most popular names given to babies across its maternity care units in 2024.

The top names for boys and girls were pretty similar: Oliver and Olivia. Jack, Theodore, Owen and Liam rounded out the top five for boys and Amelia, Evelyn, Charlotte and Nora completed the girls' top five.

Owen, Charlotte and Olivia were all featured in 2023's list of most popular names. Noah, which was the most popular boy name in 2023, dropped to No. 15, while Amelia, which wasn't even in the top 15 the previous year, jumped to No. 2.

In 2024, Allegheny Health Network says nearly 8,400 babies were born across its labor and delivery programs. More than 2,100 baby names were original, meaning they were used only once. Overall, parents used more than 3,100 different names, AHN said.

"This is a fun, creative way to highlight our bustling labor and delivery programs, and the remarkable patient experiences created by our exceptional obstetricians, nurses, neonatologists, pediatricians, APPs and lactation consultants," Dr. Marcia Klein-Patel, the chair of AHN Women's Institute, said in a news release.

"Our programs, conveniently situated throughout the region, bring the highest level of sophisticated maternity care for mom and baby – all close to home. It's an absolute honor to be a part these special birthdays, and we look forward to bringing many more babies into the world this year."