Here are the top 10 names of babies born in AHN hospitals in 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny Health Network has released a list of the top 10 names of babies born in its hospitals in 2023.

For the most popular baby names chosen by parents delivering across AHN facilities, Noah, Charlotte and Owen snagged the top three spots. Olivia, Henry, Luca, James, Jack, Oliver and Theodore rounded out the list.

The names Noah and Charlotte both made big jumps last year. Charlotte rose to No. 2 from No. 4 the previous year, and at 13th, Noah wasn't even in the top 10 in 2022. Meanwhile, Olivia dropped from the top of 2022's list to the fourth spot, and Theodore fell eight spots from second to 10th.

It was also a big year for unique names. Of the 3,200 different names chosen by parents last year, 2,100 were only used once, AHN says.

Names that were on the 2022 top 10 that didn't make the cut this year included Amelia, Logan and Emma.

Citing a list from names.org, AHN said Owen, Luca and Jack were popular locally but didn't make the nationwide list.

"Across western Pennsylvania, our award-winning labor and delivery teams welcomed more than 8,500 babies into the world last year," said Dr. Marcia Klein-Patel, the chair of AHN Women's Institute, in a news release. "It's a privilege to provide comprehensive, obstetric care to these thousands of birthing patients, and to work closely with their families to help ensure our babies have a healthy, prosperous entrance into the world, best positioning them to thrive through their childhood and beyond."

AHN's Women's Institute provides labor and delivery services at West Penn, Forbes, Wexford, Jefferson and Saint Vincent hospitals.