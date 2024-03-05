What's the most popular alcoholic drink in Pennsylvania? State releases annual report

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Pennsylvanians spent over $300 million on unflavored vodka and bought more than 4 million mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey last year, according to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board's annual report.

The 2022-23 fiscal year report released on Tuesday covers how the Liquor Control Board works and where the money it generates goes. Retail dollar sales totaled $2.2 billion, a 3.5% increase over the prior year.

For the top product categories by dollar sales, unflavored vodka ranked No. 1 on the list at more than $335 million. American whiskey and tequila rounded out the top three, with Pennsylvanians spending nearly $285 million on bourbon and $110 million on tequila.

For the top spirits items by units, more than 4 million bottles of 50 mL Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey were sold, nearly double the 2.4 million mini bottles of New Amsterdam Vodka, which ranked second. Different volumes of Tito's Handmade Vodka accounted for the next three spots on the list.

Allegheny, Philadelphia and Montgomery counties accounted for 35% of statewide sales, according to the report. Allegheny County spent more than $352 million on alcohol. Red table wine accounted for almost $50 million of those sales. Philadelphia spent nearly $283 million and Montgomery spent almost $251 million.