Pennsylvania city named most peaceful place in state, according to report

Lancaster was named the most peaceful place in Pennsylvania, according to a report from thetravel.com.

The website — which says it's a "place for new, intermediate, and long-time globetrotters to learn about the places they love" — found the most peaceful places in every state, saying every place has its "own unique character and stories to tell."

Using experiences from travelers on TripAdvisor, thetravel.com found the best spot for a peaceful getaway in Pennsylvania: Lancaster.

The website said even though Lancaster is one of the most populous cities in Pennsylvania, it's a great spot to avoid the hustle and bustle of daily life.

The write-up highlights Lancaster's history, family-friendly activities and "amazing" cultural experiences.

"Lancaster offers a slower way of life, showcasing traditional ways of living, historic buildings, and a walkable downtown," thetravel.com said.

Dolly Sods Wilderness was named the most peaceful place in West Virginia, thanks to its "immaculate views and dramatic flora and fauna."

Hocking Hills, thanks to its "quiet trails, secluded cabins, and the calming sounds" of nature, was selected as the most peaceful place in Ohio.