Pittsburgh Weather: Morning rain tapers off throughout the day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We may have already seen our daily highs today with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 50s for the morning hours.

Most of the day will actually see temperatures in the 50s with overcast skies.

The best chance for rain occurs this morning through 9 a.m. for Allegheny county and 10 a.m. for Westmoreland county. Rain chances will end first for places like Greene County, with the last places to see rain ending coming along and north of I-80.

I'll maintain a scattered rain chance through noon with just an isolated chance for rain for the afternoon.

Rain totals should be less than a tenth of an inch for most places.

Yesterday was the fourth day in a row with highs in the 70s. Even with the string of warmer days, for the month we are still just outside of the top 20 coldest Octobers on record. Right now you'd have to go back to 2009 to find an October colder than the current month.

We will wrap up the month with more seasonal weather in place.

Today overall will be a warmer than average day due to our low temperature likely being up near 50. Thursday will be near average and I expect Friday morning to be the coldest of the week with morning lows dipping below freezing in a number of places.

The weekend is looking dry and pleasant with highs on both Saturday and Sunday in the mid-60s.

Halloween day still has a rain chance but the chance for rain continues to slide further and further into Tuesday. We may have dry and pleasant trick-or-treat times yet.

