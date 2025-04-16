Cold air in place through Thursday morning, frost advisories issued for some Pittsburgh areas

Things will "calm" down today with wind gusting to just 30mph.

Yesterday's weather was driven by a cold pool of air settling in from the north. This cold air will be in place through Thursday morning.

Highs today should be near 50 degrees. Morning lows were in the mid to low 30s.

The day will start off with overcast skies. Even with the cloudy skies, our temps should be in the low 40s by noon.

Looking at the wind gusts throughout the day and into Thursday morning

Sunny conditions will return by 3 this afternoon with clear skies sticking around through Thursday. The clear skies will allow temperatures to plummet to the coldest of the week. I have Pittsburgh seeing a Thursday morning low of 29° with most other places dipping to the mid-20s.

There are frost advisories for communities where the growing season has begun. That includes Washington, Greene, and the non-ridge part of Fayette County. Thursday highs will be up near 60 degrees.

Conditions for this weekend

Wow, what a day yesterday was.

I sent a newsroom email before the noon show yesterday, just telling everyone to buckle up for a pretty nasty afternoon of wild weather, and the weather did not disappoint. I think windy conditions are the thing that stood out the most for most. The Pittsburgh airport recorded a 53mph wind gust yesterday. That was the highest number in the KDKA viewing area, with most communities seeing their peak gust in the upper 40s.

On top of that, we had rain and even a few reports of small hail along with thunderstorms.

Forecast for Easter Sunday in the Pittsburgh area

Looking ahead to your Easter weekend, a warm front will move through on Friday morning. This will bring a brief rain chance before sunrise. Highs on Friday should soar to near 80 degrees. We should stay warm on Saturday and Sunday, even with rain showers around.

Rain chances on Saturday are scattered, with most of your day expected to be dry. Sunday rain chances will peak late in the afternoon.

7-day forecast: April 16, 2025

