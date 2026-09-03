More storms possible on Thursday in the Pittsburgh area along with high heat | First Alert Weather

Yesterday's heat index for Pittsburgh topped out at either 100° or 101°. High temperature hit 92°. The last time we hit 92° or higher in September was in 2018, when we did it 3 times.

Strong storms and high heat remain in our area, creating what can be viewed as dangerous conditions at times. Here's what you need to know:

As of 3 a.m., two rounds of rain and storms are expected for Pittsburgh. There may be a third round.

Expected rainfall through Friday KDKA Weather Center

The first round of storms will roll through during the morning commute, with places from Pittsburgh to the north and Pittsburgh to the east having the highest chance of seeing storms. Storm chances peak from 5 a.m. through 9 a.m. Storms may stick around through as late as 11 a.m. Strong wind on the leading edge continues to be the main threat.

Chances for severe weather in our region - Sept. 3, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

The second round of storms rolls through after 5 p.m., possibly impacting after-school practices and games. This storm chance may stick around into the overnight hours and will pose the highest risk of widespread severe weather this week. Wind remains the main threat.

Heat index values will again approach 100 degrees but will be dependent on rain and storm arrival. Model data that holds back on rain is pushing highs into the 90s again with dew points near 70°.

Relief is heading our way from both the storms and the high heat.

Friday should see the last of the storms for this week as a cool front slides through. Strong storms will be possible at times through the day on Friday, with wind storms being the biggest threat. A brief spin-up or two will also be possible with the storms. Friday highs will just hit the mid to low 80s.

Saturday will see highs in the low 80s and morning temperatures back in the mid to low 60s. Some data continues to try to keep some light rain in place through the early afternoon. This will be the only rain chance for Saturday, Sunday, and Labor Day.

Highs on Sunday and Labor Day should be near 80 degrees.

Getting back to today's forecast, I have bumped highs into the low 90s, with Pittsburgh seeing a high of 91°.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - Sept. 3, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

High temperatures today will again be dependent on rain. I tried to play the 'rain game' yesterday, bringing the high down to 89°, and we hit 92° for a high.

I am not doing that again today. Winds today will be out of the southwest, mostly at around 10 mph. If it isn't raining, there's going to be a lot of sunshine. I have noon temperatures in the mid-80s.