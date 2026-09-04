Following Thursday's powerful storms, more could be possible in Pittsburgh area on Friday | First Alert Weather

Powerful wind storms rolled through the area yesterday, and storm chances remain in place today, including a fairly high 30 percent risk of wind storms.

2.19" inches of rain fell on Thursday near the airport. KDKA Weather Center

Unlike earlier this week, the highest storm chance will occur south and west of Pittsburgh today.

Observed rain over the last 24 hours KDKA Weather Center

Places up along I-80 should get a much-deserved break from storms today, being located north of the boundary that storms continue to fire off of and follow downstream of the upper jet stream parked over the boundary.

Similar to yesterday, and really the past three days, wind storms are the biggest concern today, but tornadoes and hail can't be ruled out. Storms will develop along a boundary that is situated from the northwest to the southeast right at the intersection of I-70 and I-79.

Right now it looks like the highest storm chance will come from just after 7 p.m. through around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. As the boundary continues to slide to the south through the day on Saturday, expect some light drizzle and rain to be possible for communities from Pittsburgh to the south.

There are a couple of creeks in the 'action stage,' including Pine Creek at Etna (Action stage = 7.8'; as of 3 a.m. - ~ 9') and Loyalhanna Creek at Latrobe that appears to have crested (14.76') and is rapidly falling towards the action stage of 14'.

Looking at the forecast, similar to most days this week, most of today will be dry, sunny even.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - Sept. 4, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

The heat has broken, with highs today in the mid to low 80s. I have Pittsburgh hitting 82° for the daily high. Dew points will remain elevated through Saturday afternoon, falling to the comfy range for Sunday and Labor Day. Noon temperatures today will be near 80 degrees. It'll still be stuffy for those stuck outdoors but not oppressive.

I have Saturday highs hitting the low 80s with morning lows in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday and Labor Day highs will be in the upper 70s with morning lows near 60. We briefly warm up in the middle of next week, with Wednesday highs hitting the mid-80s. Looking well ahead, next weekend is looking fairly fall-like, with highs in the mid to low 70s and morning lows dipping to the 50s and even 40s in some cases.