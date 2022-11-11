More residents are moving into Downtown Pittsburgh

More residents are moving into Downtown Pittsburgh

More residents are moving into Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's been a big increase in the number of people living in Downtown Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's new report shows more than 21,000 residents, a 43% increase since 2017.

The group said some of the historic Downtown buildings are no longer viable options for offices, so programs to convert them to residential buildings are welcome tools.

The group said if the area wants to see more businesses move in, the development of new residential units must accelerate.