More rain is in the forecast for the Pittsburgh area today, amid a potentially record-setting month when it comes to precipitation for the region.

Any Alert Days Ahead? Probably not for now. Several chances for rain in the forecast, though.

Aware: 1st 16 days of the month, Pittsburgh has recorded 5.84" of rain. That's the most to start the month of August on record.

More rain was recorded yesterday, with Pittsburgh recording 1.25" of rain. This puts the city on pace for having the wettest August on record, with us starting with the wettest first 16 days of August on record, with 5.84" of rain so far this month. This beats 1934, when we had 5.83" of rain through the first 16 days. We saw record rainfall in New Philadelphia, Ohio, yesterday, with the community there recording 2.51" of rain. Chatting with the National Weather Service this morning, there is likely going to be at least one tornado survey up near Hookstown in Beaver County. This was one of several areas in Beaver County reporting trees down, but radar data syncs up well with there potentially being a tornadic spin causing the damage there. Radar estimates show a swath of near 2" rain totals yesterday falling just south of the Lawrence-Beaver County line. This is around and just northwest of Darlington. This swath of larger-than-normal rain totals stretches into Butler County, ending near Connoquenessing.

KDKA Weather Center

Looking ahead, we have another rain chance in place today, with the highest chance for rain in Pittsburgh happening from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. Coverage today is not going to be very high, topping out at just around 40 percent, but with humidity levels still high and the atmosphere still saturated, these small scattered showers will have the potential to drop a decent amount of rain in a short amount of time. I also have another round of decent rain occurring for places south of I-70 from 4 p.m. through at least 8 p.m. Rain totals for some places will surpass a half inch. Highs today will be near 80 degrees, with our daily low temperature being hit at 11:59 p.m. I have our daily low in Pittsburgh around 67°. Winds will be light today and out of the west, with noon temperatures in the upper 70s.

Tuesday is looking dry and mostly cloudy. It will be cooler, with morning lows dipping to the low 60s and maybe even some 50s in some places. Rain chances are back on Wednesday, but it doesn't look like we will see a lot of rain overall. I have Wednesday highs hitting the upper 70s.

KDKA Weather Center

Looking at the extended forecast, I don't have any 80-degree days for Pittsburgh after today. We will be close, with plenty of mid to upper-70s weather. Rain chances for the weekend look low, with the highest chances for rain occurring on Sunday with 40 percent coverage.