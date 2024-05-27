More kittens and another mama cat rescued at Kennywood

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA) -- More kittens were found at Kennywood over the weekend.

Rescue and Relax said it got word on Saturday that a ride in Kiddieland was closed because a kitten was under it. The rescue is pretty familiar with the park because last weekend, they were there to catch a mom and her babies.

In a Facebook post, the rescue said a local trapper went back to the park to try to find the kitten and any others. The trapper eventually ended up catching a mama cat and three kittens. A fourth was left behind, but the rescue said they'd be back to get it the next morning.

KENNYWOOD KITTENS ROUND 2 🙀 Well we didn't expect this. We got word yesterday that a ride in Kiddieland at Kennywood... Posted by Rescue and Relax on Sunday, May 26, 2024

Rescue and Relax said it heard that there may be a black tomcat that sometimes roams the park, so their attention will turn to finding him and getting him fixed.

Last weekend, a kitten found near the exit of Kennywood led to the capture of another mom and her kittens.

"As tempting as it may be to keep or give away a cute little kitten you find, it's always best for them to be reunited with their family. And usually there's more than one kitten and a mom in need of rescue. Many small rescues, including us, will work tirelessly to try to find the others so kittens can grow up with their mom and siblings," the rescue wrote in a Facebook post last Saturday.

And while the publicity from the first batch of Kennywood kittens brought in some donations, the rescue said it could still use wet food, dry food, kitten milk replacer and litter.