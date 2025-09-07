More charges expected against women connected to death of Fayette County 9-year-old

Additional charges are expected against two women in connection with the death of a 9-year-old Fayette County girl who had been reported missing.

The charges stem from the care of a 6-year-old boy who also lived with Kourtney Eutsey, one of the two women also facing charges in the death of 9-year-old Renesmay Eutsey.

The boy is currently recovering in the hospital, according to Fayette County District Attorney Michael Aubele, with Aubele noting that the 6-year-old was malnourished and showed signs of abuse.

His biological mother, Christina Benedetto, confirmed to KDKA-TV that her son was in the hospital as of Sunday afternoon. He remains in stable condition.

Four children were removed from the home by a Common Pleas judge at the request of Children and Youth Services last week, according to a media release from the district attorney's office. These children were evaluated at Children's Hospital, where the 6-year-old was allegedly subjected to "severe child abuse and neglect, including having a purported body mass index of zero," the release added.

All four children are safe and have been placed in foster care outside of Fayette County and outside of their immediate family, the DA's office said.

Both Eutsey and her wife, Sarah Shipley, have been charged in the 9-year-old's death. The girl's body was found in the Youghiogheny River near Smithton borough last week.

Shipley was charged with criminal homicide and conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, among others, in connection with Eutsey's death. Aubele said Shipley will be arraigned after she is released from the hospital.

Eutsey was charged on Thursday in the 9-year-old girl's death. She faces a slew of charges, including homicide and abuse of a corpse.

The new charges against Shipley and Eutsey are expected to be filed on Monday.