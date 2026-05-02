New Jersey man arrested by Pa. State Police after shooting in Butler County

A New Jersey man is in custody after a shooting at Moraine State Park in Butler County.

According to information provided by the Pennsylvania State Police, early on Saturday morning, a man and a woman visiting from out of town were at Moraine State Park when they got into an argument.

The man, identified as 31-year-old Jevonn Brown of Westampton, New Jersey, then allegedly fired a pistol at the woman who was inside a car.

She was hit by the gunfire multiple times.

After she was treated at the scene, she was taken to Allegheny General Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, troopers took Brown into custody, and he has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person.

He is currently being housed at the Butler County Jail.

State police added that there was no one else involved in the shooting, and there is no danger to the public.