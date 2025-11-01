Mon Incline in Pittsburgh stuck with nearly 30 passengers on board

The Monongahela Incline in Pittsburgh is stuck with nearly 30 passengers on board Saturday afternoon, officials said.

First responders are rescuing the passengers after the cars "unexpectedly stopped working," a Pittsburgh Regional Transit spokesperson said. The incline stopped working around 2:25 p.m., approximately 30 feet from the stations.

The five passengers in the west car, the car closest to the Upper Station, were rescued by about 4:20 p.m. Crews are currently rescuing the 24 passengers on the east car, the spokesperson said in an update.

Emergency crews remain in contact with the passengers, who said they are OK. No injuries have been reported.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said it has a shuttle bus from the bus stop behind Station Square to the Mon Incline's upper station.

The Mon Incline, which opened in 1870, is the oldest continuously operating funicular railway in the U.S. It underwent a multi-million dollar upgrade in 2023, but still has faced troubles, including multiple closures in 2024.

It operates approximately every 15 minutes.