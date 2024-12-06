Mom says threats against daughter made by teen boy with PFA closed Chartiers Valley School District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County mother is furious after she said her daughter is the victim of multiple threats connected to the Chartiers Valley School District.

Last month, Chartiers Valley School District was closed and switched to remote learning after Allegheny County police said a juvenile made threats against the district. That 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and harassment.

Sara Marquez said her daughter was the target of those threats.

"He had threatened to shoot up school to kill her and has made threats to kill her," Marquez said.

Marquez said her daughter had been dating the boy earlier this year, but they had broken up.

"They broke up and she stopped all contact and like a month later, he kind of snapped," Marquez said.

It wasn't until October that Marquez's daughter said she was targeted by the juvenile.

"She went out to her bus one morning, and she comes in hysterical, covered in applesauce. He had come up to her and kept trying to get behind her while recording on his phone or talking to somebody that he was recording, and ended up smashing a container of applesauce on her head," Marquez said.

Marquez said she filed a PFA against the teen to protect her daughter. Two days later, Marquez said the juvenile showed up at her home.

"He was at my window, he poured liquid from my window down my porch, down my steps, around the sidewalk, onto my car, all over my car. There was a knife in my tire, like in the tire," Marquez said.

Marquez said the teen was arrested for violating his PFA.

"Apparently, juvenile detention only has 12 beds, and they wouldn't take them. So, he was taken to the hospital and while he was at the hospital, he had posted on Snapchat, 'When I get home, that [expletive] ain't safe,' referring to my child, of course," Marquez said.

She said school was closed again but one week later, the juvenile was released from the detention center.

"The cops are doing everything they can do for a judge just to smack him in the face like it doesn't matter," Marquez said.

Marquez now wants the judge to be held accountable, saying the teen shouldn't be allowed to be released from juvenile detention after making continuous threats.

"These children are now losing out on their education, which was the judge's original reason for him to be released, because he just has a right to an education. Well, so do these kids, and they also have the right to go to school and not worry about being shot or injured by this person threatening to do so," Marquez said.

Marquez said the juvenile is on release with an ankle monitor.

"Somebody has to do something at some point. Like, why? Why does it have to get to the point where somebody gets buried or gravely injured, for this kid to actually have to suffer some form of consequence?" Marquez said.

KDKA-TV reached out to Judge Wrenna Watson, who granted the juvenile's release, but did not hear back yet.