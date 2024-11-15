Mom says son isn't returning to Ambridge school after classmate threatens him with gun

Mom says son isn't returning to Ambridge Area Middle School after classmate threatens him with gun

Mom says son isn't returning to Ambridge Area Middle School after classmate threatens him with gun

Mom says son isn't returning to Ambridge Area Middle School after classmate threatens him with gun

FREEDOM, Pa. (KDKA) — Students returned to Ambridge Area Middle School on Friday with increased police protection after a student allegedly got a gun past the metal detectors and threatened several classmates.

The mother of one student who was reportedly threatened says despite the extra security, her son won't be returning.

New safety measures will go into effect at the district starting next month, but it's not enough for Sara Cogis, who says her son had a gun pressed to his ribcage. She calls the district's response a Band-Aid.

"He's afraid to leave the house, afraid to be away from me or his dad," she said.

Cogis says what happened to her 11-year-old son, a sixth grader at Ambridge Area Middle School, changed both of their lives forever.

"My son had walked into a bathroom and there were two other students, one of which was also being threatened with the gun that was then turned on my son in his ribcage and told him that if he told, that he would effing kill him," Cogis said.

In fear of his life, Cogis' son immediately ran to the principal's office. It would later come out that this was the second day the 13-year-old student brought that loaded gun to school in his waistband, straight through the metal detectors.

"That kid could have just snapped and shot my son and several other people, kids, adults," Cogis said.

"What's the point in having the metal detectors if they're just going to let them go through?" Cogis added.

The gun is legally owned by the student's parents and had been allegedly locked up. But Cogis is still wondering how he was able to get it inside what is supposed to be a place where students feel protected from harm.

"Very angry. Not only for my son but for every child in that school district. I don't think that any parent has gotten the answer that we want," Cogis said.

Cogis says she was never contacted by anyone within the district to see how her son is doing or to ensure her of his safety if and when he returns to school. She says an email blast went out with new safety measures that include clear backpacks for all students and added police presence on campus.

However, she says that's just not enough.

"We are either going to try to get him to be transferred to another school or homeschool him. He will not go back to Ambridge," she said.

All students will be required to have clear backpacks and lunch bags by Dec. 3.