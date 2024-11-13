Weapon found at Ambridge Area Middle School, district says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Ambridge Area School District said a weapon was found at the middle school on Wednesday.

In an email to parents, the district said the weapon was found after a student became aware of a threat and reported it to the principal of Ambridge Area Middle School. No other information about the threat or weapon was released in the email to parents on Wednesday.

The threat has "been resolved" and all students and staff are safe, according to the email. It was not immediately known if a student was charged.

"Due to the serious nature of the threat, the police were notified and are investigating," the email said.

The district said it is working with law enforcement to ensure the safety of the staff and students. There will be no changes to the school schedule.

"The Ambridge Area School District will not tolerate any type of threats and will take whatever action is necessary to remove all threats to our schools," the email said.

The district is reminding everyone of Safe2Say Something, the anonymous tip line that allows students and staff to report any threats.