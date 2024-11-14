After student allegedly threatens classmate with gun, Ambridge Area School District makes security changes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Ambridge Area School District is set to implement new security measures after a 13-year-old student was accused of taking a loaded gun to the middle school and threatening a classmate on Wednesday.

In a letter to parents on Thursday, the district outlined new security protocols for the elementary, middle and high schools. Some of the changes take effect Friday when students return to the building. The district followed remote learning on Thursday.

Security measures at Ambridge middle and high schools

Starting on Friday, the district said middle and high school students must have clear backpacks and should "only have essential school items." If a student does not have a clear backpack, they must carry their things.

Additionally, students are not allowed to bring three-ring binders or Trapper Keepers to school, according to the district. They must use "non-metal organizational folders."

"Students will be allowed to bring small purses and lunch bags that will be scanned," the district announced on Thursday.

Students who need bags for extracurricular activities can bring "the necessary clothing, equipment, and materials" in a bag that will be scanned and kept in a designated location in the building, the district said.

The district said it will "continue to review these procedures and adjust as necessary."

Security measures at Ambridge elementary schools

Just like middle and high school students, elementary students are no longer allowed to use three-ring binders or Trapper Keepers.

Elementary school students also will need clear backpacks and lunch bags by Dec. 3.

"We encourage elementary parents to begin to use clear bookbags and lunch bags as soon as possible," the district said Thursday. "We are providing additional time for elementary schools as it is difficult for younger children to carry multiple items."

In Thursday's letter to parents, the district said it worked with law enforcement and mental health professionals to develop a re-entry plan for Friday. The Ambridge Police Department will have an additional presence at the middle school on Friday, and all students in the district will have access to mental health professionals.

What happened at Ambridge Area Middle School?

Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible told KDKA-TV on Wednesday that the 13-year-old student brought his parents' gun from home to the middle school. The student was arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center in Ohio, sources told KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso.

Sources told KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrasso that a metal detector went off at the school, but somehow the student got through with the loaded weapon.

The district is once again reminding people in the district of Safe2Say Something, the anonymous tip line that allows students and staff to report any threats.