Mochaccino Brownies recipe | Cooking with Rania
Rania Harris is back, and she's got a sweet treat for your holiday weekend - mochacino brownies!
Brownie layer:
- 8 oz bittersweet chocolate - chopped
- ¾ cup unsalted butter - cut into pieces
- 2 tablespoons instant espresso powder dissolved in 1 tablespoon boiling water
- 1 ½ cups sugar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 4 large eggs
- 1 cup all purpose flour
- ½ teaspoons salt
- 1 cup chopped walnuts
Cream cheese frosting:
- 8 ounces softened cream cheese
- 6 tablespoons unsalted butter - softened
- 1 ½ cups powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon each: Pure vanilla extract and cinnamon
Glaze:
- 6 ounces bittersweet chocolate
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 1 ½ tablespoons instant espresso powder dissolved in one tablespoon water
Directions
Brownie layer:
- Melt the butter with the chocolate and the espresso mixture in a bowl over boiling water.
- Stir until mixture is smooth and remove the bowl from the heat and let cool to lukewarm - stir in the sugar and the vanilla.
- Stir in the eggs, one at a time, stirring well after each addition.
- Add the flour and salt and combine well.
- Stir in the walnuts and then pour the mixture into a greased 9 x 13-inch baking pan.
- Bake in a 350-degree oven for 20 - 25 minutes. Test for doneness and cool.
For the frosting:
- Beat the cream cheese with the butter until the mixture is light and fluffy.
- Add the powdered sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon and beat well.
- Spread the frosting over the brownie layer and chill the brownies for one hour.
For the glaze:
- Combine the chocolate with the butter, cream, and espresso mixture in a bowl over simmering water.
- Stir until smooth.
- Remove from heat and cool.
Finally, glaze brownies and chill for three hours or more. Cut into 24 squares.