Mochaccino Brownies recipe | Cooking with Rania

Rania Harris is back, and she's got a sweet treat for your holiday weekend - mochacino brownies!

Brownie layer:

8 oz bittersweet chocolate - chopped

¾ cup unsalted butter - cut into pieces

2 tablespoons instant espresso powder dissolved in 1 tablespoon boiling water

1 ½ cups sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla

4 large eggs

1 cup all purpose flour

½ teaspoons salt

1 cup chopped walnuts

Cream cheese frosting:

8 ounces softened cream cheese

6 tablespoons unsalted butter - softened

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon each: Pure vanilla extract and cinnamon

Glaze:

6 ounces bittersweet chocolate

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

½ cup heavy cream

1 ½ tablespoons instant espresso powder dissolved in one tablespoon water

Directions

Brownie layer:

Melt the butter with the chocolate and the espresso mixture in a bowl over boiling water.

Stir until mixture is smooth and remove the bowl from the heat and let cool to lukewarm - stir in the sugar and the vanilla.

Stir in the eggs, one at a time, stirring well after each addition.

Add the flour and salt and combine well.

Stir in the walnuts and then pour the mixture into a greased 9 x 13-inch baking pan.

Bake in a 350-degree oven for 20 - 25 minutes. Test for doneness and cool.

For the frosting:

Beat the cream cheese with the butter until the mixture is light and fluffy.

Add the powdered sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon and beat well.

Spread the frosting over the brownie layer and chill the brownies for one hour.

For the glaze:

Combine the chocolate with the butter, cream, and espresso mixture in a bowl over simmering water.

Stir until smooth.

Remove from heat and cool.

Finally, glaze brownies and chill for three hours or more. Cut into 24 squares.