Mitch Keller named to National League team for 2023 MLB All-Star Game

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mitch Keller has been named to the National League team for the upcoming All-Star Game!

This year's All-Star Game will be held at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and Keller, alongside manager Derek Shelton will be representing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

With six games to play before the All-Star break, Keller is ranked second in the NL with 118 strikeouts and is tied for third with nine wins.

Keller's being named to the All-Star Game marks the first time a Pirates starting pitcher has done so in nearly a decade, dating back to 2015 when A.J. Burnett and Gerrit Cole were both named to the team.

Derek Shelton's being named to the team as a coach is the first time a Pirates manager will coach in the event since 2014 when Clint Hurdle did so. 

First published on July 3, 2023 / 12:50 AM

