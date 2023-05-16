Mitch Keller named National League Player of the Week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mitch Keller has been named Major League Baseball's National League Player of the Week!

The Pirates pitcher is being recognized for his stellar performances this past week, with wins against the Rockies and the Orioles.

We like to call it Mitchcraft.



Mitch Keller has been selected as the NL Player of the Week presented by @chevrolet. pic.twitter.com/IY3bIsnZRT — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) May 15, 2023

Last Monday, Keller pitched his first complete game of his career, striking out eight batters in the 2-0 win at PNC Park.

On Sunday afternoon in Baltimore, Keller struck out 13 batters in a win over the Orioles.

In his past 16 innings pitched, Keller has not allowed a run and currently sits third in the National League with 69 strikeouts.