Mitch Keller named National League Player of the Week
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Mitch Keller has been named Major League Baseball's National League Player of the Week!
The Pirates pitcher is being recognized for his stellar performances this past week, with wins against the Rockies and the Orioles.
Last Monday, Keller pitched his first complete game of his career, striking out eight batters in the 2-0 win at PNC Park.
On Sunday afternoon in Baltimore, Keller struck out 13 batters in a win over the Orioles.
In his past 16 innings pitched, Keller has not allowed a run and currently sits third in the National League with 69 strikeouts.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.