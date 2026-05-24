The Mister Rogers Forever stamp wins USPS's Stamp Encore Contest, will return this summer

It is, once again, a beautiful day in the neighborhood, because as of this weekend, the Mister Rodgers Forever stamp has returned.

At the Boston 2026 World Exposition, the United States Postal Service announced the winner of its Stamp Encore contest, and after more than half a million votes were cast, the winner was the iconic Mister Rogers Forever stamp.

Mister Rogers forever stamp (Photo: USPS)

"When we issued the Mister Rogers stamp in 2018, we ordered a print run of some 12 million," said USPS's Chief Processing and Distribution Officer, Isaac Cronkhite. "Within just a few weeks, the stamps honoring this humble, softspoken man had sold out completely."

Over the course of 10 weeks, the Stamp Encore contest gave the public the chance to vote on their favorite stamp by mail, in person, and online. The Pittsburgh icon's Forever Stamp ended up receiving 40,000 more votes than the next closest contender.

The stamp was designed by Derry Noyes, an art director with USPS, and Noyes said the man himself is the reason for the outpouring of affection.

"It's all about the man, and his universal appeal, which will carry on," Noyes said, "The best I can do as a graphic designer is to portray him clearly, straightforward, without special gimmicks, just as he would have wanted."

Now, the iconic stamp will once again be available to the public.

Beginning on June 1, it will be available for purchase at Post Office locations nationwide, as well as online.