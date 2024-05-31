Watch CBS News
Missing refugee last seen in Pittsburgh found dead

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A missing refugee who had last been seen in Pittsburgh's Central Northside neighborhood has been found dead, police said.  

Twenty-four-year-old Mohamed El-Hadi Mohamed was found dead outside the city early Friday morning, Pittsburgh police said.

snapshot-2024-05-28t170738-602.jpg
Mohamed El-Hadi Mohamed Credit: Provided

His cause and manner of death will be determined by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office. Police didn't release any other details but thanked people who helped with the search. 

Pittsburgh police had asked the public for help finding him after he had last been seen the night of May 22 in the Central Northside neighborhood. 

Mohamed El-Hadi Mohamed moved to the United States from Sudan nearly a year ago to escape the war. He worked at 40 North Alphabet City while waiting to attend medical school.

"He is so friendly, a kind person. He cares about us, his family, sister and brother," his sister Hiba Mohamed told KDKA-TV earlier this week while asking for help in the search. 

