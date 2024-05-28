Family of missing Pittsburgh man asks for public's help in search

Family of missing man in Pittsburgh asks for public's help in search

Family of missing man in Pittsburgh asks for public's help in search

Family of missing man in Pittsburgh asks for public's help in search

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It's been nearly one week since a Pittsburgh restaurant worker went missing.

"It's so difficult. All the time I wonder, is he alive or not?" said Hiba Mohamed, his sister.

The family of 24-year-old Mohamed El-Hadi Mohamed has so many unanswered questions.

"Where does he sleep? Does he have money to eat or not? How is he?" his sister said.

According to Pittsburgh police, he was last seen at approximately 11 p.m. on May 22 in the 300 block of Sampsonia St. in the city's Central Northside neighborhood.

"He is so friendly, a kind person. He cares about us, his family, sister and brother," Hiba Mohamed said.

Mohamed El-Hadi Mohamed moved to the United States from Sudan nearly a year ago to escape the war. He's a U.S. citizen. He works at 40 North Alphabet City while waiting to attend medical school.

The family has been placing photos all over the North Side. They hope the weeks don't turn into months.

"We want him to come back so our family and all of us will be happy to find him," Hiba Mohamed said.