County police investigating after body found in the Ohio River

By Patrick Damp

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Ohio River early on Friday morning. 

According to Allegheny County Police, just after 1:30 a.m., county 911 was alerted to a body in the Ohio River in McKees Rocks. 

Once first responders arrived, they found an adult male dead in the river. 

So far, the victim has not been identified. 

Allegheny County Police detectives are now beginning an investigation. 

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. 

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA on-air and online for the latest. 

First published on May 31, 2024 / 7:59 AM EDT

