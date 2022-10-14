Car of missing, endangered Castle Shannon woman Emily Stalter found near Meadville

MEADVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are still looking for a missing and endangered 32-year-old Castle Shannon woman after her car was found in Crawford County.

Castle Shannon police said Emily Stalter's vehicle was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven't found her. The property owner contacted police after seeing a news story about her.

Stalter was last seen on Monday in Collier Township. Police said she has health issues and her family is concerned about her.

Castle Shannon police are asking for help finding missing and endangered 32-year-old Emily Stalter. (Photo provided by Castle Shannon police)

She's described as 5-foot-5, about 120 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair that was recently shaved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and ask for the Castle Shannon police.