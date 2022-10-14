Watch CBS News
Local News

Car of missing, endangered Castle Shannon woman Emily Stalter found near Meadville

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/14)
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (10/14) 03:16

MEADVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are still looking for a missing and endangered 32-year-old Castle Shannon woman after her car was found in Crawford County.

Castle Shannon police said Emily Stalter's vehicle was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven't found her. The property owner contacted police after seeing a news story about her. 

Stalter was last seen on Monday in Collier Township. Police said she has health issues and her family is concerned about her. 

kdka-emily-stalter.png
Castle Shannon police are asking for help finding missing and endangered 32-year-old Emily Stalter. (Photo provided by Castle Shannon police)

She's described as 5-foot-5, about 120 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair that was recently shaved.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and ask for the Castle Shannon police. 

First published on October 14, 2022 / 3:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.