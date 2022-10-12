Castle Shannon police looking for missing 32-year-old Emily Stalter, believed to be in danger

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (KDKA) - Castle Shannon police are asking for help finding a missing 32-year-old woman believed to be in danger.

Police said Emily Stalter was last seen on Monday in Collier Township and investigators placed her in Washington County then Mercer County.

Castle Shannon police are asking for help finding missing and endangered 32-year-old Emily Stalter. (Photo provided by Castle Shannon police)

She's driving a red Toyota Solara convertible with the Pennsylvania license plate registration LZS.

Police said she has health issues and her family is concerned about her.

She's described as 5-foot-5 with hazel eyes and brown hair that police said she recently shaved.

Her family has property in Venango County, and Castle Shannon police said they asked troopers in that area to be on the lookout.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and ask for the Castle Shannon police.