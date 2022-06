PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police said Destiny Stein was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday in Brighton Heights wearing navy blue pajama pants and a black Mickey Mouse shirt.

She has black and blonde hair, police said.

SVU detectives seek help to locate a missing girl.

Destiny Stein is 14, 5'0", and 100lbs. She was last around 7:30 a.m. in Brighton Heights.

Anyone with information can call 412-323-7141.