Upper St. Clair police looking for missing 10-year-old girl
UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) -- Upper St. Clair police are looking for a missing 10-year-old girl.
Police said the girl, whose name they didn't release, was last seen in the area of Wiltshire Park.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt with an orange design, black shorts and silver shoes, police said. They described her as 4-foot-10, weighing 75 pounds.
Police asked residents to check their porches, decks or any area where a child might hide or seek shelter from the weather.
If you see her, call Upper St. Clair dispatch at 412-833-7500 or 911.
