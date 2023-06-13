Watch CBS News
Upper St. Clair police looking for missing 10-year-old girl

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) -- Upper St. Clair police are looking for a missing 10-year-old girl.

Police said the girl, whose name they didn't release, was last seen in the area of Wiltshire Park. 

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with an orange design, black shorts and silver shoes, police said. They described her as 4-foot-10, weighing 75 pounds. 

Police asked residents to check their porches, decks or any area where a child might hide or seek shelter from the weather.

If you see her, call Upper St. Clair dispatch at 412-833-7500 or 911. 

First published on June 13, 2023 / 5:47 PM

