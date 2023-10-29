Minnesota hockey world pays tribute to Adam Johnson, dead at 29 after "freak accident" during game in UK

Minnesota native Adam Johnson dies after pro hockey game in UK Minnesota native Adam Johnson dies after pro hockey game in UK 00:34

MINNEAPOLIS — Tributes from the Minnesota hockey world are pouring in after a native of the state died following a pro hockey game in the U.K. Saturday.

Adam Johnson died on Saturday after what his team described as a "freak accident" and "major medical emergency." He was playing for the Nottingham Panthers in the UK Elite League when he and another player collided and a skate cut his neck.

The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night. pic.twitter.com/lhSOkDu03Q — The Nottingham Panthers (@PanthersIHC) October 29, 2023

The 29-year-old was a native of Hibbing, Minnesota and played college hockey for the University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs.

The UMD hockey staff released the following statement after Johnson's death:

"We are deeply devastated to learn last evening of the passing of Adam Johnson. Adam was loved and admired by his teammates, coaches, and staff. As talented as he was on the ice, he was even a better person. Adam remained connected to the program, and for our time with him we are eternally grateful. Adam, we love you, we will miss you."

UMD said head coach Scott Sandelin will speak to the media about Johnson on Monday.

The Minnesota Wild also posted a tribute to Johnson on social media, saying "the State of Hockey is grieving for Adam, his family, and his hockey community."

We are deeply saddened to learn that former Hibbing star and UMD Bulldog Adam Johnson passed away after suffering a... Posted by Minnesota Wild on Sunday, October 29, 2023

Johnson played parts of two seasons for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL. At UMD, he scored 24 goals, 31 assists, and 55 points.

