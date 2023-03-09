Miniature Railroad and Village unveils new model of first Children's Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A model of the first Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh is now a part of the Carnegie Science Center's Miniature Railroad and Village.

The science center, unveiling the hospital on Thursday, said it's the first-ever model of a hospital in the miniature railroad. The first Children's Hospital opened in 1890.

The hospital will sit between the airfield and the city, surrounded by residences.

The Carnegie Science Center unveiled the newest addition to its Miniature Railroad and Village on March 9, 2023: the first Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. (Photo: KDKA)

"We chose this model partly because it has such a great story attached to it, but also because it seemed like a nice way to honor health care workers after years of caring for a community during a pandemic," said Nicole Wilhelm, the Miniature Railroad and Village's manager.

The miniature railroad is undergoing a brief annual maintenance for a few days and will reopen to the public on Saturday.