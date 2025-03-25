Scratch-off worth $1 million sold in Fayette County

A scratch-off worth $1 million was sold in Fayette County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the $1,000,000 Winnings scratch-off ticket was bought at Foster House II on One Cook Road in Belle Vernon. The sports bar will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-off prizes expire a year from the game's end-sale date posted on the Pennsylvania Lottery's website. Winners should immediately sign the back of their tickets and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says scratch-offs are randomly distributed, meaning they don't know where winning tickets are until their sold. The lottery only learns about winning tickets after a prize has been claimed.

It's the latest big winner for the Pittsburgh area. Last week, a scratch-off worth a whopping $5 million was sold in Allegheny County. Just a few days before that, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced a jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $3.2 million was sold in Fayette County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says since it began selling tickets in 1972, it has contributed more than $36 billion to programs that benefit older residents, like tax and rent rebates, transportation and care services.