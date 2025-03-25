Watch CBS News
Local News

Scratch-off worth $1 million sold in Fayette County

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A scratch-off worth $1 million was sold in Fayette County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the $1,000,000 Winnings scratch-off ticket was bought at Foster House II on One Cook Road in Belle Vernon. The sports bar will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

Scratch-off prizes expire a year from the game's end-sale date posted on the Pennsylvania Lottery's website. Winners should immediately sign the back of their tickets and call the lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says scratch-offs are randomly distributed, meaning they don't know where winning tickets are until their sold. The lottery only learns about winning tickets after a prize has been claimed.

It's the latest big winner for the Pittsburgh area. Last week, a scratch-off worth a whopping $5 million was sold in Allegheny County. Just a few days before that, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced a jackpot-winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $3.2 million was sold in Fayette County. 

The Pennsylvania Lottery says since it began selling tickets in 1972, it has contributed more than $36 billion to programs that benefit older residents, like tax and rent rebates, transportation and care services. 

Madeline Bartos

Madeline Bartos is a digital web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked with KDKA since 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.