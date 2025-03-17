Jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $3.2 million sold in Fayette County

A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $3.2 million was sold in Fayette County.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says the Match 6 Lotto ticket matched all six numbers pulled in Sunday's drawing: 14-36-38-41-43-44.

The Penncraft Market in East Millsboro will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

More than 60,000 tickets also won prizes in the drawing. The lottery reminds players to check every ticket, every time.

Winners aren't known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated, the lottery says. Winners have a year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

To play Match 6 Lotto, players pay $2 and choose six numbers from 1 to 49 or have numbers randomly selected by a computer. The computer selects two more sets of six numbers for a total of 18 numbers.

The Pennsylvania Lottery says since it began selling tickets in 1972, it has contributed more than $36 billion to programs that benefit older residents, like tax and rent rebates, transportation and care services.