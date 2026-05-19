Another million dollar winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket has been sold in Butler County

Another Pennsylvania Lottery player in Butler County is a big winner after purchasing a scratch-off ticket worth a $1 million prize.

The lottery said that Uni Express on East Main Street in Evans City sold the "Win Win Win" scratch-off ticket that yielded the big jackpot.

The "Win Win Win" game is a $10 ticket that offers a jackpot of $1 million. As a prize for selling the ticket, Uni Express will get a $5,000 bonus from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the date of sale, and winners are encouraged to immediately sign the back of the ticket and contact the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

According to the lottery, scratch-offs are distributed at random, and neither the lottery nor the retailers know where winning tickets are sold until they are purchased by a customer.

This is the second time this year that a lottery prize of $1 million or more has been sold in Butler County.

Just five days in 2026, a $4 million-winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cranberry Township.

That ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 6-13-34-43-52, but did not match the yellow Mega Ball.

The ticket was sold at Gordon's Mini Mart on Rochester Road. The mini mart received a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.