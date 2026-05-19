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Another million dollar winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket has been sold in Butler County

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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Another Pennsylvania Lottery player in Butler County is a big winner after purchasing a scratch-off ticket worth a $1 million prize. 

The lottery said that Uni Express on East Main Street in Evans City sold the "Win Win Win" scratch-off ticket that yielded the big jackpot. 

The "Win Win Win" game is a $10 ticket that offers a jackpot of $1 million. As a prize for selling the ticket, Uni Express will get a $5,000 bonus from the Pennsylvania Lottery. 

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the date of sale, and winners are encouraged to immediately sign the back of the ticket and contact the Pennsylvania Lottery at 1-800-692-7481. 

According to the lottery, scratch-offs are distributed at random, and neither the lottery nor the retailers know where winning tickets are sold until they are purchased by a customer. 

This is the second time this year that a lottery prize of $1 million or more has been sold in Butler County. 

Just five days in 2026, a $4 million-winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in Cranberry Township

That ticket matched all five white balls drawn, 6-13-34-43-52, but did not match the yellow Mega Ball. 

The ticket was sold at Gordon's Mini Mart on Rochester Road. The mini mart received a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket. 

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