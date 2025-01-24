Milder temperatures with areas of snow showers at different times this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After starting the day with some sun, clouds have slowly been filtering back in from the northwest and are covering the skies across most of northern and Northwest PA. There will continue to be periods of clouds filtered with sun throughout the day and into the evening. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 20s this afternoon before dropping into the low teens and even a few single digits during the overnight hours.

Forecast low temperatures: January 24, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Another weak and fast-moving disturbance will move across Western PA during the afternoon hours of Saturday into Saturday evening. This will bring a band of light snow showers to the northern half of our area between 2 p.m. through the late evening and overnight hours. The most likely location for this band of snow to set up will be between Pittsburgh and I-80, but there is some uncertainty of the exact location at the moment. Totals will range from a trace to locally around 2 inches. Skies will begin to clear on Sunday in the middle of the day into the afternoon, with mostly sunny conditions to start next week.

High temperatures and snow chance graph for Saturday: January 24, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

Mild temperatures will stick around for the first part of next week, as we see several days of westerly wind blow into the region. Highs will reach the mid 30s next Monday and Tuesday. Another fast-moving system will approach from the northwest next Tuesday into Wednesday with a chance of snow, but moisture will be limited somewhat. Temperatures will likely briefly dip back to below normal levels before a more prolonged warming period takes place by the end of the month into February.

The 7 Day Forecast: January 24, 2025. KDKA Weather Center

