Mild conditions with rain or snow today and more snow on Sunday in the Laurel Highlands and Ridges

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Saturday morning begins with mild temperatures ahead of a strong Arctic cold front that is expected to move across the region this evening and into tonight. Widespread rain and snow will accompany the passage of the front today, with highs maxing out in the mid to upper 30s to low 40s.

Most areas south of Pittsburgh toward I-70 and I-68, will mostly see rain with a much deeper warm layer of air in the low levels of the atmosphere, the rain has a better chance of mixing with snow longer from Pittsburgh north toward Highway 422 and I-80. Some accumulation may occur on elevated and grassy surfaces, but with temperatures well above freezing, most roads should be in decent shape.

After a slight decrease in clouds Saturday night into Sunday morning, they are expected to increase during the day as another fast-moving trough settled above in the mid levels of the atmosphere passing through the region. Over the last 12-24 hours, there has been a slight north to northwest trend in the track of this wave of low pressure, which means that the axis of heavier snow associated with that system is also trending to track farther northwest. Because of this shift, the National Weather Service has added Preston and Garrett counties to a Winter Storm Warning that is effective until 9 a.m. on Monday. It is possible that more advisories will be issued outside of this zone as well. Snow will begin during the mid-day hours, with the most likely zones to be impacted along and south of I-70 toward I-68 into Northern West Virginia. Localized amounts of 4-8 inches are possible in parts of Somerset, Preston, and Garrett counties with amounts expected to trend down farther north and west away from this system. Most likely, 1-2 inches may appear in the Pittsburgh metro area Sunday night into Monday morning.

The coldest air of the season will also gradually move into our region starting early on Sunday. High temperatures will likely occur early in the day on Sunday and Monday, before a slow downward trend in temperatures each day. The peak of the cold looks to be Wednesday, with lows in the morning well below zero. Wind chills will likely be in the -15 to -30 degree range across our area during the morning hours of this extreme cold wave. This is much closer to the range where frostbite can occur within 30 minutes on exposed skin, so take precautions and cover up well if you have to be outside. The coldest morning will likely be Wednesday, as high pressure settles into the region before warmer winds from the southwest bring an end to the cold spell by the end of next week.

