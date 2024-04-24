Mikey Hood's winning mac 'n cheese recipe | Talk Pittsburgh

Wing and Mac Smackdown event coordinator judges our mac and cheese dishes

Wing and Mac Smackdown event coordinator judges our mac and cheese dishes

Wing and Mac Smackdown event coordinator judges our mac and cheese dishes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Ahead of the Wing & Mac Smackdown, our Talk Pittsburgh hosts are facing off in a mac & cheese showdown.

Here's the winning recipe from Mikey Hood!

Mikey's Mac & Cheese

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

Pasta: 1 bag/ box pasta (I prefer the Italian macaroni noodles you can find these at Trader Joe's)

I qt of Chicken broth

1/2 cup of Sour cream

1 cup Heavy cream

1 can condensed or evaporated milk

1/8 cup of any kind of flour

2-3 tablespoons of butter

2 eggs

1 cup of cheese of your choice ( I use sharp white cheddar)

1 bag mozzarella cheese

1 bag of sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 block of sharp white cheddar

Onion powder

Salt

Optional: 1 cup of cheese wiz (Kraft in the jar/ red lid)

Heat oven to 350 degrees

Pasta:

Pasta: 1 bag/ box pasta (I prefer the Italian macaroni noodles you can find these at Trader Joe's)

I qt of Chicken broth

1/2 cup of Sour cream

Boil pasta in chicken broth with a pinch of salt until it's close to al dente, drain, add sour cream. Set aside

Roux:

1 cup Heavy cream

1 can condensed or evaporated milk

1/8 cup of any kind of flour

2-3 tablespoons of butter

2 eggs

1/2 block of cheese of your choice ( I use sharp white cheddar)

Optional: 1 cup of cheese wiz (Kraft in the jar/ red lid)

Prepare Roux:

In skillet sauté heavy cream, milk, butter cheese, flour, 2 tablespoons spoons of onion powder, 2 pinches of salt, eggs (add eggs last).

In a baking pan:

Layer pasta, then roux, the mozzarella cheese as a cheese pull, pasta, cheddar cheese, roux pasta, and finally cheddar cheese on top.

Bake for 30 min at 350 or until slightly golden brown.