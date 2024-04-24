Watch CBS News
Mikey Hood's winning mac 'n cheese recipe | Talk Pittsburgh

By Mikey Hood

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Wing and Mac Smackdown event coordinator judges our mac and cheese dishes
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Ahead of the Wing & Mac Smackdown, our Talk Pittsburgh hosts are facing off in a mac & cheese showdown.

Here's the winning recipe from Mikey Hood!

Mikey's Mac & Cheese

Ingredients

  • Pasta: 1 bag/ box pasta (I prefer the Italian macaroni noodles you can find these at Trader Joe's)
  • I qt of Chicken broth
  • 1/2 cup of Sour cream 
  • 1 cup Heavy cream
  • 1 can condensed or evaporated milk
  • 1/8 cup of any kind of flour
  • 2-3 tablespoons of butter 
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 cup of cheese of your choice ( I use sharp white cheddar)
  • 1 bag mozzarella cheese
  • 1 bag of sharp cheddar cheese 
  • 1/2 block of sharp white cheddar 
  • Onion powder
  • Salt
  • Optional: 1 cup of cheese wiz (Kraft in the jar/ red lid)

Heat oven to 350 degrees

Pasta:

Boil pasta in chicken broth with a pinch of salt until it's close to al dente, drain, add sour cream. Set aside 

Roux:

Prepare Roux:

In skillet sauté heavy cream, milk, butter cheese, flour, 2 tablespoons spoons of onion powder, 2 pinches of salt, eggs (add eggs last).

In a baking pan:

Layer pasta, then roux, the mozzarella cheese as a cheese pull, pasta, cheddar cheese, roux pasta, and finally cheddar cheese on top. 

Bake for 30 min at 350  or until slightly golden brown.

Mikey Hood
Mikey Hood - KDKA

Pittsburgh native Mikey Hood joined KDKA in March 2019. When Mikey is not on "Pittsburgh Today Live," she loves spending time on long hikes and with her close friends!

First published on April 24, 2024 / 7:36 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

