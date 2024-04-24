Mikey Hood's winning mac 'n cheese recipe | Talk Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Ahead of the Wing & Mac Smackdown, our Talk Pittsburgh hosts are facing off in a mac & cheese showdown.
Here's the winning recipe from Mikey Hood!
Mikey's Mac & Cheese
Ingredients
- Pasta: 1 bag/ box pasta (I prefer the Italian macaroni noodles you can find these at Trader Joe's)
- I qt of Chicken broth
- 1/2 cup of Sour cream
- 1 cup Heavy cream
- 1 can condensed or evaporated milk
- 1/8 cup of any kind of flour
- 2-3 tablespoons of butter
- 2 eggs
- 1 cup of cheese of your choice ( I use sharp white cheddar)
- 1 bag mozzarella cheese
- 1 bag of sharp cheddar cheese
- 1/2 block of sharp white cheddar
- Onion powder
- Salt
- Optional: 1 cup of cheese wiz (Kraft in the jar/ red lid)
Heat oven to 350 degrees
Pasta:
Boil pasta in chicken broth with a pinch of salt until it's close to al dente, drain, add sour cream. Set aside
Roux:
Prepare Roux:
In skillet sauté heavy cream, milk, butter cheese, flour, 2 tablespoons spoons of onion powder, 2 pinches of salt, eggs (add eggs last).
In a baking pan:
Layer pasta, then roux, the mozzarella cheese as a cheese pull, pasta, cheddar cheese, roux pasta, and finally cheddar cheese on top.
Bake for 30 min at 350 or until slightly golden brown.