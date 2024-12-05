Mike Warfield returning as Aliquippa's head coach after leave of absence

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) -- Mike Warfield has returned as the head coach of the Aliquippa football team after taking a leave of absence earlier this year.

Warfield took this past season off and was renamed as the head coach effective immediately at a board meeting on Wednesday.

"I miss the kids and the coaches," Warfield told the Post-Gazette. "I just want to give back to the kids, the program and the community that means so much to me!"

During his six seasons as head coach at Aliquippa, the Quips had a record of 74-6 with four WPIAL titles and three PIAA state championships.

Aliquippa head coach Mike Warfield looks on during the team's WPIAL 4A Championship game against McKeesport at Acrisure Stadium in 2023. Mike Darnay / Mon Valley Independent

Prior to his leave of absence, Aliquippa went 14-0 and won the 4A PIAA title. The Quips finished their first perfect season in school history with a dominant 60-14 win over Dallas in the title game that year.

Vashawn Patrick, one of Warfield's assistants led the team this past season.

Under Patrick, the Quips had a 7-3 record, losing to Thomas Jefferson in the WPIAL 4A Semifinals, ending the school's streak of 16 straight seasons playing in the WPIAL finals.