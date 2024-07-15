Watch CBS News
Aliquippa football coach Mike Warfield taking leave of absence

/ CBS Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV's Cassidy Wood

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — Aliquippa football coach Mike Warfield is taking a leave of absence from coaching.

In his six seasons leading the Quips, Warfield had a record of 74-6, four WPIAL tiles and three state championships. Assistant coach Vashawn Patrick will take over as head coach. 

Warfield, an Aliquippa High alum, said he will still be around this program this upcoming season.

"You might see me selling some 50/50 raffle tickets, and I'll still be around from time to time but no longer coaching," he said

Last season, Aliquippa went 14-0 and won the 4A title. The Quips finished their first perfect season in school history with a dominant 60-14 win over Dallas in the title game. 

Patrick takes over a squad that is set to stay 4A after winning a lawsuit against the PIAA, preventing the school from being moved up to class 5A because of the state's competitive balance rule. 

The Beaver County Times reported that the PIAA is still pursuing legal action in this case, with a court hearing date set for Tuesday. 

