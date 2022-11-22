Mike Tomlin: We need to execute better, make the makable plays

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers still have something of a puncher's chance to right their ship and make the playoffs, but more work will have to be done on the field before that happens.

Tomlin spoke at the podium ahead of his team's Monday Night Football clash with the 4-6-1 Indianapolis Colts.

When analyzing Sunday's 37-30 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals, Tomlin said the field position component of play was "significant." "In the second half, we had an advantageous field position, but we didn't take advantage of it." "I thought our inability to make them settle for field goals, defensively, was a major component," Tomlin added.

The special teams component, the kick-off game, and specifically, Steven Sims' play, was a positive development, Tomlin said.

When combing through the tape, Tomlin said, "There were some repeat [offensive] concepts, but Cincinnati was in some repeat concepts. That's football." "We need to execute better, we need to make makable plays, and that's our goal."

Making the "makable" plays as Tomlin said, leads to the expansion of the offensive playbook.

Indianapolis, while owning a losing record, will be no cakewalk for the Steelers, per Tomlin. "It starts with (Jonathan) Taylor for us," Tomlin said. "We believe quality play, for them, centers around his exploits. For us, we have to minimize his impact on the game, we can't allow them to be on schedule and minimize possession football via an effective running game."

Quarterback Matt Ryan's veteran instinct will challenge the Steelers' defensive unit. "He's a been-there-done-that guy. His football intellect is on the ceiling. He makes good, fluent, quick decisions," Tomlin added.

Wideout Michael Pittman is a combat-catch player, while Alec Pierce's speed can burn opposing defensive backs.

Tomlin cited Gus Bradley's "fundamentalist" defensive scheme. A "small menu, big understanding" defense, as Tomlin described it. "The four-man front is going to provide the catalyst for the ball," while a savvy, veteran cornerback in Stephon Gilmore will know how to challenge receivers. "They play fast, get after the quarterback, and hunt the football," he added.

When speaking of Diontae Johnson's season-long play and quest for his first touchdown on the season, Tomlin spoke candidly about Johnson's importance to the offense as the veteran of the group. "Let's be frank, Diontae is a known commodity within the group, so people are going to have an agenda to minimize his impact on the game," Tomlin said.

"(Johnson) wants to be a component of why we win, but he's also a professional and understands the dynamics of team play and what has to transpire for him to get opportunities. As a young guy, he's been a beneficiary of that in the past as people have focused their energies on other known guys."

The execution on both sides of the ball has been a hot-button topic amongst fans and pundits alike. "That work is never done from a professional football standpoint. We will never stop talking about execution because it's never-ending. I'm not in any way frustrated by its development or lack thereof. I just know as a coach, it's continual," Tomlin stated.

T.J. Watt's development since returning from injury has been right on par with Tomlin's expectations. Watt has dealt with "typical T.J. stuff." "He's playing at a high level, Alex (Highsmith) has been Defensive Player of the Week since he's been back. He's going to find ways to be disruptive, whether they put two people on him, whether they hold him, or what have you. That's what elite guys do."

With longtime Indianapolis center, Jeff Saturday, being a rookie head coach who was only hired a few weeks ago, Tomlin highlighted Saturday's likely affinity for rushing the ball with the aforementioned Jonathan Taylor.

Injuries at this time of year are commonplace and the Steelers are not exempt from a different fate. Running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring), center Mason Cole (foot), and receiver/kick returner Miles Boykin (oblique) will all be monitored in practice throughout the week, according to Tomlin.

With this week centered around the Thanksgiving holiday and Thanksgiving football, Tomlin was given the floor to reflect on what the holiday and football meant to him as a young man.

"Forget watching football, it's about playing football on Thanksgiving. It's part of the love affair our country has with this game. It is an honor and it's something that we appreciate to have an opportunity to participate, to be a part of quality times for families on days like that."

The Steelers and Colts meet on Monday Night Football in Indianapolis. Kick-off is set for 8:15 p.m.