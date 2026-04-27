Mike Tomlin discusses factors that led to his resignation from the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin has officially joined NBC as an analyst and has opened up and discussed some factors that led to his resignation as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tomlin stepped down from his position with the Steelers following the team's loss to the Houston Texans in the first round of the NFL playoffs earlier this year.

Last week, reports surfaced that Tomlin would be joining NBC's "Football Night in America" program as a studio analyst and on Sunday, the reports were made official during an interview with Maria Taylor on the network's "NBA Showtime" program.

During the interview, Tomlin spoke publicly for the first time about some of the factors that led to his stepping down from the organization after 19 seasons, saying that it probably wasn't an "overnight decision."

"I just thought it was a good time for me personally, and by that, I mean just where I am in life," Tomlin said. "And I thought it was a good time for the organization, to be quite honest for you."

Tomlin also discussed how the Steelers didn't have a lot of success in the playoffs in recent years. Pittsburgh has lost seven straight postseason games and haven't won in the playoffs since 2017.

"There's just some veteran players there, man, guys like Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt and Boswell, that I thought just were worthy of the excitement and the optimism associated with new leadership," Tomlin said.

Tomlin said that entering a broadcasting role felt like a great way to stay connected to the game of football and "the awesome people in it."

"I thought it would be awesome to share insight with fellow football lovers," Tomlin said. "I love to talk football."

"Football Night in America" will be hitting the road this coming football season and while the Steelers' schedule hasn't been released for the 2026 season, there's a good chance that Tomlin will be back at Acrisure Stadium for a Pittsburgh game as an analyst.

Following Tomlin's resignation, the Steelers hired Pittsburgh native Mike McCarthy as his replacement.