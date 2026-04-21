Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hired as studio analyst for NBC, report says

Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has been hired as a studio analyst for NBC, according to a report from Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.

Tomlin is slated to be one of the top analysts for NBC's pregame show "Football Night in America," which leads into "Sunday Night Football."

Tomlin's first steps into broadcasting

It's been long speculated that the Super Bowl-winning head coach would land a broadcasting role if and when he stepped away from coaching.

He stepped down as head coach of the Steelers in January, following a 30-6 wild-card round defeat to the Houston Texans.

During Tomlin's 19 seasons as head coach, he famously never finished with a losing record, with his teams posting a .500 record or better throughout his tenure.

Tomlin became the youngest head coach in NFL history to win a Super Bowl at 36, leading the Steelers to victory in Super Bowl XLIII against the Arizona Cardinals, a record later surpassed by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay after he won Super Bowl LVI in 2021.

Tomlin would join a long line of former coaches who have swapped the sideline for the studio, including the man he replaced on Pittsburgh's sideline, Bill Cowher, who resigned as head coach following the 2006 season.

Despite league interest over the years for another head coaching position, Cowher, now 68, never returned to the sidelines, instead spending the better part of the last 20 years as an analyst on CBS' pregame show, "The NFL Today."